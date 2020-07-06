2509 Red Draw Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new construction house completed in April,2019 is located Fairways of Champions Circle, adjacent to the Doral Golf Course, this master-planned golf course community and Tanger outlets near by. The house is featured with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, big kitchen island with granite counters and the nice size backyard with the cover patio. There is the smart home system to control your lights, door and AC system. It is also the energy saving house with radiant barrier in attic, low E double glazed window and 14 seer heating and cooling system.