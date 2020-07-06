All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 29 2019 at 5:39 AM

2509 Red Draw Road

2509 Red Draw Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Red Draw Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction house completed in April,2019 is located Fairways of Champions Circle, adjacent to the Doral Golf Course, this master-planned golf course community and Tanger outlets near by. The house is featured with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, big kitchen island with granite counters and the nice size backyard with the cover patio. There is the smart home system to control your lights, door and AC system. It is also the energy saving house with radiant barrier in attic, low E double glazed window and 14 seer heating and cooling system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Red Draw Road have any available units?
2509 Red Draw Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Red Draw Road have?
Some of 2509 Red Draw Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Red Draw Road currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Red Draw Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Red Draw Road pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Red Draw Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2509 Red Draw Road offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Red Draw Road offers parking.
Does 2509 Red Draw Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Red Draw Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Red Draw Road have a pool?
No, 2509 Red Draw Road does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Red Draw Road have accessible units?
No, 2509 Red Draw Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Red Draw Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Red Draw Road has units with dishwashers.

