Fort Worth, TX
2509 6th Avenue
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:31 AM

2509 6th Avenue

2509 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2509 6th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Gorgeous & Spacious Move In Ready Craftsman in Ryan Place. Home features hardwood floors throughout, Wood burning fireplace, Renovated galley kitchen with custom cabinetry, Vintage gas stove, built-in breakfast eating area, buffet with wine rack, modern lighting & stainless steel dishwasher. Refrigerator, W D Included. 2 Bedrooms downstairs w 1 bonus room for media or office. Upstairs converted into loft Master Suite. Master Bath features 2 pedestal sinks, skylights, claw tub, stand in shower. Huge covered front porch for entertaining. Fenced backyard with dog run. Too many custom touches to list. MUST SEE!

(RLNE4867639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 6th Avenue have any available units?
2509 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 6th Avenue have?
Some of 2509 6th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2509 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2509 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2509 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2509 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2509 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2509 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2509 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

