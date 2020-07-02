2509 6th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park dogs allowed pet friendly

- Gorgeous & Spacious Move In Ready Craftsman in Ryan Place. Home features hardwood floors throughout, Wood burning fireplace, Renovated galley kitchen with custom cabinetry, Vintage gas stove, built-in breakfast eating area, buffet with wine rack, modern lighting & stainless steel dishwasher. Refrigerator, W D Included. 2 Bedrooms downstairs w 1 bonus room for media or office. Upstairs converted into loft Master Suite. Master Bath features 2 pedestal sinks, skylights, claw tub, stand in shower. Huge covered front porch for entertaining. Fenced backyard with dog run. Too many custom touches to list. MUST SEE!



(RLNE4867639)