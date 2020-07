Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Short term leases available, perfect for clients who are building or remolding. Mid century ranch located in beautiful Ryan Place. Updated windows let natural light fill this home. Hardwoods, neutral colors. Remodeled eat-in kitchen with center island and plenty of cabinets. Master features double closets and an attached office or flex room. Large backyard with a two car garage. Great access to Downtown, medical district, TCU. Yard maintenance and fridge is included.