2505 Benbrook Boulevard

Location

2505 Benbrook Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom one bath home close to TCU. Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout interior. Refrigerator and stove included. Washer & Dryer connections available just off the kitchen area. Central heat & air. Large fenced in back yard. Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. Proof of renter's insurance required. $40 non-refundable application fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income or Verification of Enrollment with each submitted application. Co-signer may be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Benbrook Boulevard have any available units?
2505 Benbrook Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Benbrook Boulevard have?
Some of 2505 Benbrook Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Benbrook Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Benbrook Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Benbrook Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 Benbrook Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2505 Benbrook Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Benbrook Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2505 Benbrook Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Benbrook Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Benbrook Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2505 Benbrook Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Benbrook Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2505 Benbrook Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Benbrook Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Benbrook Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

