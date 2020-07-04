2505 Benbrook Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76109 University Court
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom one bath home close to TCU. Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout interior. Refrigerator and stove included. Washer & Dryer connections available just off the kitchen area. Central heat & air. Large fenced in back yard. Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. Proof of renter's insurance required. $40 non-refundable application fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income or Verification of Enrollment with each submitted application. Co-signer may be required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
