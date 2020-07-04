2505 Benbrook Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2 bedroom one bath home close to TCU. Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout interior. Refrigerator and stove included. Washer & Dryer connections available just off the kitchen area. Central heat & air. Large fenced in back yard. Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. Proof of renter's insurance required. $40 non-refundable application fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income or Verification of Enrollment with each submitted application. Co-signer may be required.