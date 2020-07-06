All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2502 Las Brisas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2502 Las Brisas Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:14 PM

2502 Las Brisas Street

2502 Las Brisas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2502 Las Brisas Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Las Brisas

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be the First to Live in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex! Fabulous Interiors Include Granite Countertops, Wood Plank Flooring Throughout, Garage, and Yard! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019

Deposits: $1,270.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Las Brisas Street have any available units?
2502 Las Brisas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 Las Brisas Street have?
Some of 2502 Las Brisas Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Las Brisas Street currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Las Brisas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Las Brisas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 Las Brisas Street is pet friendly.
Does 2502 Las Brisas Street offer parking?
Yes, 2502 Las Brisas Street offers parking.
Does 2502 Las Brisas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Las Brisas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Las Brisas Street have a pool?
No, 2502 Las Brisas Street does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Las Brisas Street have accessible units?
No, 2502 Las Brisas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Las Brisas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Las Brisas Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University