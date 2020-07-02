All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2444 Big Spring Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2444 Big Spring Drive
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:36 PM

2444 Big Spring Drive

2444 Big Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2444 Big Spring Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hollow Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BIG home with plenty of space for you and the family! Gorgeous oak wood flooring, with carpet in the bedrooms, 3 spacious living rooms and a great backyard perfect for entertaining your guests. Kitchen features massive island, tons of cabinet space, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Relax in the split master offering a private bath with a garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Home comes with a two car garage, but has an extended driveway that wraps around the side of the house. Come view this beauty today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Big Spring Drive have any available units?
2444 Big Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2444 Big Spring Drive have?
Some of 2444 Big Spring Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 Big Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Big Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Big Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Big Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2444 Big Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2444 Big Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 2444 Big Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 Big Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Big Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 2444 Big Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2444 Big Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 2444 Big Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Big Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 Big Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University