2444 Big Spring Drive

Amenities
BIG home with plenty of space for you and the family! Gorgeous oak wood flooring, with carpet in the bedrooms, 3 spacious living rooms and a great backyard perfect for entertaining your guests. Kitchen features massive island, tons of cabinet space, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Relax in the split master offering a private bath with a garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Home comes with a two car garage, but has an extended driveway that wraps around the side of the house. Come view this beauty today!