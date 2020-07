Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

A former model home, this is a beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home that features an open floor plan with hardwood floors, separate laundry room & sits on a beautifully landscaped corner lot. This home has a spacious covered porches and back patio with a great sized backyard. Formal living & dinning rooms. Bedrooms are split. Master bath features garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. House is wired for surround sound and has wall-mounted speakers throughout.