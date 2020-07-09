2360 Ranger Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great Rental Property:Exquisite 3 bed-2bath open concept in great location.This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and granite tops. Master bathroom has all the amenities needed to provide a space to pamper yourself! Dual sinks, fabulous soaking tub, separate shower and Spacious walk in closet. Head out to the backyard to enjoy time on the nice patio deck! Outstanding neighborhood, close to schools, dining & all the recreation amenities with minutes to Six Flags and Cowboys stadium. RENTER AND RENTER AGENT TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION.This is a must see!