Last updated May 11 2020 at 4:00 AM

2360 Ranger Drive

2360 Ranger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Ranger Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hollow Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Rental Property:Exquisite 3 bed-2bath open concept in great location.This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and granite tops. Master bathroom has all the amenities needed to provide a space to pamper yourself! Dual sinks, fabulous soaking tub, separate shower and Spacious walk in closet. Head out to the backyard to enjoy time on the nice patio deck! Outstanding neighborhood, close to schools, dining & all the recreation amenities with minutes to Six Flags and Cowboys stadium. RENTER AND RENTER AGENT TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION.This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Ranger Drive have any available units?
2360 Ranger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2360 Ranger Drive have?
Some of 2360 Ranger Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Ranger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Ranger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Ranger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Ranger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2360 Ranger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Ranger Drive offers parking.
Does 2360 Ranger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 Ranger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Ranger Drive have a pool?
No, 2360 Ranger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Ranger Drive have accessible units?
No, 2360 Ranger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Ranger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 Ranger Drive has units with dishwashers.

