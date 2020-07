Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Nicely appointed 3-2-2 1 story home Only 1 yr old home in Keller ISD with community 2 community pools! New elem school is within walking distance, excellent floor plan too, open and bright, wont last long so please go and show. Frig included was purchased in 2018 is stainless side by side. Please apply online.