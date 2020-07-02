All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2313 Barada Court
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:07 AM

2313 Barada Court

2313 Barada Court · No Longer Available
Location

2313 Barada Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodmont

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow! Immaculate home in well established area of Fort Worth. Property was recently rehabbed to include granite countertops, paint, appliances, vinyl plank flooring, etc. Located in quiet cul-de-sac. Hurry before this one is gone!

Near Westcreek Elementary, Wedgewood Middle & South Hills High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Barada Court have any available units?
2313 Barada Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2313 Barada Court currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Barada Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Barada Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 Barada Court is pet friendly.
Does 2313 Barada Court offer parking?
No, 2313 Barada Court does not offer parking.
Does 2313 Barada Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Barada Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Barada Court have a pool?
No, 2313 Barada Court does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Barada Court have accessible units?
No, 2313 Barada Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Barada Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 Barada Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 Barada Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 Barada Court does not have units with air conditioning.

