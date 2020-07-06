2236 Frosted Willow Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! This beautiful house located in the Tehama Ridge neighborhood of Fort Worth boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! With over $45k in upgrades, this property is sure to please! Highlights include wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, double pane windows, and gas fireplace in living room. The backyard showcases the outdoor living space with built-in gas grill, large entertaining space, and storage shed within a fenced yard! Enjoy use of clubhouse, community pool, greenbelts, park and playground within the HOA! Come see this home - you won't be disappointed!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.