Last updated October 23 2019 at 1:07 AM

2236 Frosted Willow Lane

2236 Frosted Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2236 Frosted Willow Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tehama Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! This beautiful house located in the Tehama Ridge neighborhood of Fort Worth boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! With over $45k in upgrades, this property is sure to please! Highlights include wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, double pane windows, and gas fireplace in living room. The backyard showcases the outdoor living space with built-in gas grill, large entertaining space, and storage shed within a fenced yard! Enjoy use of clubhouse, community pool, greenbelts, park and playground within the HOA! Come see this home - you won't be disappointed!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2236 Frosted Willow Lane have any available units?
2236 Frosted Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2236 Frosted Willow Lane have?
Some of 2236 Frosted Willow Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2236 Frosted Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2236 Frosted Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 Frosted Willow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2236 Frosted Willow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2236 Frosted Willow Lane offer parking?
No, 2236 Frosted Willow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2236 Frosted Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2236 Frosted Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 Frosted Willow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2236 Frosted Willow Lane has a pool.
Does 2236 Frosted Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2236 Frosted Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 Frosted Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2236 Frosted Willow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

