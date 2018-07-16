2224 Halladay Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in single story home with no back side neighbors. The main living area has a see through fireplace that separates the living rooms and makes for lots of charm and great light flowing through the home. There is a good size galley kitchen and a spacious master suite that has a garden tub and walk in closet.Correct room dimensions and photos coming soon