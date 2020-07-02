All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 6 2019 at 2:39 AM

2209 Park Hill Drive

2209 Park Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Park Hill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Gorgeous townhomes for lease. We have 3 available NOW, #2207 is $1595, #2209 is $1695, #2211 is $1695. Solid Oak Cabinets. Granite counter tops. Lots of built-ins. 2 fireplaces. Back, fenced patio. upstairs balcony and huge front Patio-veranda overlooking Park Hill area. (#2207 is $1595 because it does not have the huge veranda and double carport parking). 1.5 Miles from TCU, Park Hill and Magnolia areas. All applications to be done via Zumper.com for application, credit and background. Contact us with any questions. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Park Hill Drive have any available units?
2209 Park Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Park Hill Drive have?
Some of 2209 Park Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Park Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Park Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Park Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Park Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2209 Park Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Park Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 2209 Park Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Park Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Park Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 2209 Park Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Park Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2209 Park Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Park Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 Park Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

