2209 Park Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport fireplace microwave

Gorgeous townhomes for lease. We have 3 available NOW, #2207 is $1595, #2209 is $1695, #2211 is $1695. Solid Oak Cabinets. Granite counter tops. Lots of built-ins. 2 fireplaces. Back, fenced patio. upstairs balcony and huge front Patio-veranda overlooking Park Hill area. (#2207 is $1595 because it does not have the huge veranda and double carport parking). 1.5 Miles from TCU, Park Hill and Magnolia areas. All applications to be done via Zumper.com for application, credit and background. Contact us with any questions. Thank you.