Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:37 AM

2205 Park Hill Drive

2205 Park Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Park Hill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Next to TCU, Zoo, Medical District - Property Id: 252255

UPDATED Duplex near TCU! Great location with easy access to I-30/20, downtown Ft. Worth, Medical & Cultural districts. 1368 square feet. Washer/Dryer in unit and two private parking spaces included.
Tile downstairs with kitchen, living, dining room and private back patio with 1/2 bath. Living room features wood burning fireplace with mantel and built-in shelves and spot lighting. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters in kitchen with refrigerator included! New washer and dryer included!
New carpet upstairs with two half bath and shared bath. Master bedroom has private balcony, LARGE walk-in closet and LONG bathroom counters.
Linen closet upstairs and entry closet downstairs. Central air conditioning in unit. Come check out your next home minutes from the heart of Fort Worth.
www.homesnappers.com/tours/b/2207-park-hill-dr-fort-worth-tx-76110-dollhouse-virtual-reality-tour/index.html
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252255
Property Id 252255

(RLNE5821987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Park Hill Drive have any available units?
2205 Park Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Park Hill Drive have?
Some of 2205 Park Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Park Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Park Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Park Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Park Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Park Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Park Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 2205 Park Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 Park Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Park Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 2205 Park Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Park Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2205 Park Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Park Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Park Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

