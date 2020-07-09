All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2201 Park Hill Drive
2201 Park Hill Drive

Fort Worth
Location

2201 Park Hill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
$250 move in credit! Address is actually 2203. This Beautiful & Recently Painted 2 unit Townhome is in a great area that is less than 2 miles from TCU. The townhome has been remodeled with nice updated kitchens, baths and flooring. Solid Oak Cabinets, granite counters in the kitchen. Fireplaces in the living rooms as well as the master bedrooms. This updated townhome in a great location, close to TCU, downtown and cultural district! The living room has Italian tile, granite in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer & fridge included. Nice yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Park Hill Drive have any available units?
2201 Park Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Park Hill Drive have?
Some of 2201 Park Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Park Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Park Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Park Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Park Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2201 Park Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Park Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 2201 Park Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 Park Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Park Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 2201 Park Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Park Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 Park Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Park Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Park Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

