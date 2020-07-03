All apartments in Fort Worth
216 Rock Prairie Lane
Last updated August 7 2019

216 Rock Prairie Lane

216 Rock Prairie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

216 Rock Prairie Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available, Sept.1. UPGRADES, galore! Brick 1,800-sq.ft 3BD-2BA-2GA includes BONUS OUTDOOR living area: built-in GRILL, fridge, slate-covered bar, covered patio, roll-down screens, retaining-wall rock garden, fenced yard, irrigation system! Indoors, enjoy energy-efficient TANKLESS water heating, full-body shower-systems, JETTED tub in MSTR, granite & stone surrounds in both BAs! Chef's kitchen, hardwoods in BDRMs, foam insulation for greater energy savings & MUCH MORE. MUST be SEEN! Pets: Case-By-Case. INCLUDES W,D, fridge(2). Renter's Insurance required. Landlord pays HOA with access to POOL, clubhouse, walking trails, pond! 1-mi to I-35, 15-min downtown. NO smoking, vouchers nor evictions. APPLY, today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 375
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Rock Prairie Lane have any available units?
216 Rock Prairie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Rock Prairie Lane have?
Some of 216 Rock Prairie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Rock Prairie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
216 Rock Prairie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Rock Prairie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Rock Prairie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 216 Rock Prairie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 216 Rock Prairie Lane offers parking.
Does 216 Rock Prairie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Rock Prairie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Rock Prairie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 216 Rock Prairie Lane has a pool.
Does 216 Rock Prairie Lane have accessible units?
No, 216 Rock Prairie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Rock Prairie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Rock Prairie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

