216 Rock Prairie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available, Sept.1. UPGRADES, galore! Brick 1,800-sq.ft 3BD-2BA-2GA includes BONUS OUTDOOR living area: built-in GRILL, fridge, slate-covered bar, covered patio, roll-down screens, retaining-wall rock garden, fenced yard, irrigation system! Indoors, enjoy energy-efficient TANKLESS water heating, full-body shower-systems, JETTED tub in MSTR, granite & stone surrounds in both BAs! Chef's kitchen, hardwoods in BDRMs, foam insulation for greater energy savings & MUCH MORE. MUST be SEEN! Pets: Case-By-Case. INCLUDES W,D, fridge(2). Renter's Insurance required. Landlord pays HOA with access to POOL, clubhouse, walking trails, pond! 1-mi to I-35, 15-min downtown. NO smoking, vouchers nor evictions. APPLY, today!