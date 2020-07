Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Location! Location! Location! new replaced flooring through the entire home. fresh paint through the home. There is a built in dehumidifier in this home.Sprinkler System, large back yard. easy access to I-35, minutes from shopping , restaurant and so much more! this house will not Last long!