Last updated April 30 2020

2126 Mistletoe Avenue

2126 Mistletoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2126 Mistletoe Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Marvelous 3 bed 2 bath house for lease in the heart of Fort Worth's Historical Mistletoe Heights neighborhood. You are immediately welcomed in by the 3, light flooded, living areas that provide a spacious feel. History has been tastefully preserved by the hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, crown molding and original interior french doors. Modern touches added for convenient living with granite tops, new wet area tile, brand new HVAC and all kitchen appliances. Enjoy the outdoors on the wood deck and park your cars under the 2 car carport. 2 minute walk to the top rated Lily B. Clayton elementary school. In under 6 minutes you can drive to downtown, the hospital district, Magnolia area and the Zoo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 Mistletoe Avenue have any available units?
2126 Mistletoe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 Mistletoe Avenue have?
Some of 2126 Mistletoe Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 Mistletoe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2126 Mistletoe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 Mistletoe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2126 Mistletoe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2126 Mistletoe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2126 Mistletoe Avenue offers parking.
Does 2126 Mistletoe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 Mistletoe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 Mistletoe Avenue have a pool?
No, 2126 Mistletoe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2126 Mistletoe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2126 Mistletoe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 Mistletoe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 Mistletoe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

