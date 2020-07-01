2126 Mistletoe Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Marvelous 3 bed 2 bath house for lease in the heart of Fort Worth's Historical Mistletoe Heights neighborhood. You are immediately welcomed in by the 3, light flooded, living areas that provide a spacious feel. History has been tastefully preserved by the hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, crown molding and original interior french doors. Modern touches added for convenient living with granite tops, new wet area tile, brand new HVAC and all kitchen appliances. Enjoy the outdoors on the wood deck and park your cars under the 2 car carport. 2 minute walk to the top rated Lily B. Clayton elementary school. In under 6 minutes you can drive to downtown, the hospital district, Magnolia area and the Zoo.