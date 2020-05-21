2121 Ingrid Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage pool

Available 01/31/20 - Property Id: 37321



Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage.

Very convenient location, located North of Loop 820, just West of Mark IV Parkway, and South of Western Center.

20 minutes from Lockheed, Naval Joint Reserve Base, downtown historic Fort Worth.

New carpet in master bedroom and closet.

New laminate wood plank flooring in living room, hall and both bedrooms.

Full-size washer and dryer hook-ups with laundry room.

Sprinkler system. Community pool included.

Remote control garage door.

Fenced back yard.

All black electric appliances. Refrigerator has ice maker. External door service with ice/water dispensers.

Gas heat, gas water heater.

Very nice home. Up to 2 large dogs (No cats) - see documents tab for all the info.

Decent credit score, no recent evictions, no criminal convictions. This home has a HOA, so yard must be maintained weekly.

(Two Options: 12 Month lease - $1,495 per month. 18 Month Lease - $1,475 per month.)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37321

