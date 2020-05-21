All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2121 Ingrid Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2121 Ingrid Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

2121 Ingrid Lane

2121 Ingrid Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2121 Ingrid Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 01/31/20 **AVAILABLE JAN. 31, 2020 (Showing after 1/25/20) - Property Id: 37321

Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage.
Very convenient location, located North of Loop 820, just West of Mark IV Parkway, and South of Western Center.
20 minutes from Lockheed, Naval Joint Reserve Base, downtown historic Fort Worth.
New carpet in master bedroom and closet.
New laminate wood plank flooring in living room, hall and both bedrooms.
Full-size washer and dryer hook-ups with laundry room.
Sprinkler system. Community pool included.
Remote control garage door.
Fenced back yard.
All black electric appliances. Refrigerator has ice maker. External door service with ice/water dispensers.
Gas heat, gas water heater.
Very nice home. Up to 2 large dogs (No cats) - see documents tab for all the info.
Decent credit score, no recent evictions, no criminal convictions. This home has a HOA, so yard must be maintained weekly.
(Two Options: 12 Month lease - $1,495 per month. 18 Month Lease - $1,475 per month.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37321
Property Id 37321

(RLNE5389027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Ingrid Lane have any available units?
2121 Ingrid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Ingrid Lane have?
Some of 2121 Ingrid Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Ingrid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Ingrid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Ingrid Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Ingrid Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Ingrid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Ingrid Lane offers parking.
Does 2121 Ingrid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Ingrid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Ingrid Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2121 Ingrid Lane has a pool.
Does 2121 Ingrid Lane have accessible units?
No, 2121 Ingrid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Ingrid Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Ingrid Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University