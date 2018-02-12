2116 Charmion Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave patio / balcony range

Charming home that checks all the boxes. Great location, check. Nice open floor plan, check. Wood plank floors, check. Backyard with covered patio, check. Tall vaulted ceiling in living room, check. Hugh master closet, check. Kitchen features lots of cabinet space and features a breakfast nook with a beautiful bay window and gas stove. Vaulted ceilings in the master and living room. Split design for the bedrooms for added privacy. Don't miss out on this home, come check your last box by applying online today!