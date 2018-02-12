All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2116 Charmion Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2116 Charmion Lane
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 PM

2116 Charmion Lane

2116 Charmion Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2116 Charmion Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home that checks all the boxes. Great location, check. Nice open floor plan, check. Wood plank floors, check. Backyard with covered patio, check. Tall vaulted ceiling in living room, check. Hugh master closet, check. Kitchen features lots of cabinet space and features a breakfast nook with a beautiful bay window and gas stove. Vaulted ceilings in the master and living room. Split design for the bedrooms for added privacy. Don't miss out on this home, come check your last box by applying online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Charmion Lane have any available units?
2116 Charmion Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Charmion Lane have?
Some of 2116 Charmion Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Charmion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Charmion Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Charmion Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Charmion Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2116 Charmion Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Charmion Lane offers parking.
Does 2116 Charmion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Charmion Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Charmion Lane have a pool?
No, 2116 Charmion Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Charmion Lane have accessible units?
No, 2116 Charmion Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Charmion Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Charmion Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University