All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2101 Ingrid Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2101 Ingrid Lane
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:43 PM

2101 Ingrid Lane

2101 Ingrid Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2101 Ingrid Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Located on a corner lot, easy access to freeways, close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Has open floor plan with split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, large Master walk in closet, security system with mobile access, newer carpet, and professionally painted. Big open kitchen with stainless appliances and fridge stays with home! Big living room with beautiful new faux wood tile floor. Fenced Backyard, covered patio. 2 Car attached garage with opener. This neighborhood has excellent schools, walking distance to elementary and is a highly desired in the growing and popular Fort Worth Alliance corridor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Ingrid Lane have any available units?
2101 Ingrid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Ingrid Lane have?
Some of 2101 Ingrid Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Ingrid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Ingrid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Ingrid Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Ingrid Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2101 Ingrid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Ingrid Lane offers parking.
Does 2101 Ingrid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Ingrid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Ingrid Lane have a pool?
No, 2101 Ingrid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Ingrid Lane have accessible units?
No, 2101 Ingrid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Ingrid Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Ingrid Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University