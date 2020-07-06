All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2100 Ashland Avenue

2100 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Ashland Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Premium bungalo rental on large corner lot. Hardwood floors. Master bedroom is downstairs with private bath. Two upstairs bedrooms with bath. New tile put in kitchen in the past year. Upstairs bathroom remodeled in the past year. Some updated windows which gives better energy efficiency. New carpet upstairs. NO pets no matter how adorable. Tenant does pay water bill. Landlord pays yard service. Sprinkler system. This is the front unit of a duplex. Backyard is shared with other tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Ashland Avenue have any available units?
2100 Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 2100 Ashland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Ashland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Ashland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2100 Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Ashland Avenue offers parking.
Does 2100 Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Ashland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2100 Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2100 Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

