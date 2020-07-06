2100 Ashland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Premium bungalo rental on large corner lot. Hardwood floors. Master bedroom is downstairs with private bath. Two upstairs bedrooms with bath. New tile put in kitchen in the past year. Upstairs bathroom remodeled in the past year. Some updated windows which gives better energy efficiency. New carpet upstairs. NO pets no matter how adorable. Tenant does pay water bill. Landlord pays yard service. Sprinkler system. This is the front unit of a duplex. Backyard is shared with other tenants.