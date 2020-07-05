2064 Bliss Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Please DO NOT disturb tenant. Don't miss the chance to view this meticulously maintained 3 bed, 2 bath in coveted Northwest ISD that is now available for its new residents. Open floor plan with adequate natural light and ceiling fans throughout the home keeps your electric cost low. Flooring is laminate in living and hallway, carpet in bedrooms and tiles in wet areas. Huge laundry room-pantry combo has room for extra refrigerator and iron stand. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet in the back for privacy. Non-master bedrooms with good size closets. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to a dining area which opens thru french doors to a huge backyard. Close proximity to Heritage Pkwy and Hwys.