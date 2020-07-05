All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:35 AM

2064 Bliss Road

2064 Bliss Road · No Longer Available
Location

2064 Bliss Road, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Please DO NOT disturb tenant. Don't miss the chance to view this meticulously maintained 3 bed, 2 bath in coveted Northwest ISD that is now available for its new residents. Open floor plan with adequate natural light and ceiling fans throughout the home keeps your electric cost low. Flooring is laminate in living and hallway, carpet in bedrooms and tiles in wet areas. Huge laundry room-pantry combo has room for extra refrigerator and iron stand. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet in the back for privacy. Non-master bedrooms with good size closets. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to a dining area which opens thru french doors to a huge backyard. Close proximity to Heritage Pkwy and Hwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2064 Bliss Road have any available units?
2064 Bliss Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2064 Bliss Road have?
Some of 2064 Bliss Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2064 Bliss Road currently offering any rent specials?
2064 Bliss Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2064 Bliss Road pet-friendly?
No, 2064 Bliss Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2064 Bliss Road offer parking?
No, 2064 Bliss Road does not offer parking.
Does 2064 Bliss Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2064 Bliss Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2064 Bliss Road have a pool?
No, 2064 Bliss Road does not have a pool.
Does 2064 Bliss Road have accessible units?
No, 2064 Bliss Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2064 Bliss Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2064 Bliss Road has units with dishwashers.

