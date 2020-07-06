All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2055 Owasso St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2055 Owasso St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:32 PM

2055 Owasso St

2055 Owasso Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2055 Owasso Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tired of paying too much for the right location? Stop spending and start saving with this 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit. Spacious living area with fully furnished kitchen makes this property feel more like home. As an added bonus, this property is only minutes from downtown, Will Rogers Memorial Center and the Montgomery Street Antique Mall. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=qw7nIYNGTW&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 Owasso St have any available units?
2055 Owasso St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2055 Owasso St currently offering any rent specials?
2055 Owasso St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 Owasso St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2055 Owasso St is pet friendly.
Does 2055 Owasso St offer parking?
No, 2055 Owasso St does not offer parking.
Does 2055 Owasso St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055 Owasso St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 Owasso St have a pool?
No, 2055 Owasso St does not have a pool.
Does 2055 Owasso St have accessible units?
No, 2055 Owasso St does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 Owasso St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2055 Owasso St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2055 Owasso St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2055 Owasso St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University