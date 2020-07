Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home located miles from shopping and restaurants. Wood floors through the house, and carpet in the bedrooms. This home is a pet friendly home, and it has a good fenced in backyard. Home is all electric, and has a large kitchen with lots of storage.