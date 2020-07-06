2020 Taxco Rd # 140

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

The Woods of Ridgmar

2200 Taxco Road

Fort Worth, TX 76116

Ph: (817) 731-1261

Web: www.woodsofridgmar.com

Email: woodsleads@simcmanagement.com

Office hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:30pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.



Welcome to The Woods of Ridgmar Apartments Homes. We are just minutes away from downtown Fort Worth & Ridgmar Mall for shopping & dining. Our community is located in a quiet residential neighborhood. Residents enjoy amenities such as a resort swimming pool with grilling areas, covered parking, and a new dog park.



We have **FREE** WiFi throughout the property, **FREE** covered parking, a large two-level pool that was recently renovated, and a large clubhouse and fitness center.



Our property is under new management who are making significant improvements to the property. Please come by and see the new interiors and improved property amenities!



Check out our web-page: http://www.woodsofridgmar.com.



(RLNE1906447)