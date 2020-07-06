All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2020 Taxco Rd # 140.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2020 Taxco Rd # 140
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

2020 Taxco Rd # 140

2020 Taxco Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2020 Taxco Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridgmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
The Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Road
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ph: (817) 731-1261
Web: www.woodsofridgmar.com
Email: woodsleads@simcmanagement.com
Office hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:30pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.

Welcome to The Woods of Ridgmar Apartments Homes. We are just minutes away from downtown Fort Worth & Ridgmar Mall for shopping & dining. Our community is located in a quiet residential neighborhood. Residents enjoy amenities such as a resort swimming pool with grilling areas, covered parking, and a new dog park.

We have **FREE** WiFi throughout the property, **FREE** covered parking, a large two-level pool that was recently renovated, and a large clubhouse and fitness center.

Our property is under new management who are making significant improvements to the property. Please come by and see the new interiors and improved property amenities!

Check out our web-page: http://www.woodsofridgmar.com.

(RLNE1906447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 have any available units?
2020 Taxco Rd # 140 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 have?
Some of 2020 Taxco Rd # 140's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Taxco Rd # 140 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 offers parking.
Does 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 have a pool?
Yes, 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 has a pool.
Does 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 have accessible units?
No, 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Taxco Rd # 140 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University