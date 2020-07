Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace range

Beautiful existing house, this house has lots of charácter with front porch, gas logs fireplace, Central Heat and Air, lots of windows for natural light, Eat in kitchen and formal dining area, washer and dryer connections, gas stove and 5 closets! big backyard and 2 car garage with electricity and an AC unit. The house is in a Corner lot