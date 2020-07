Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2020 Blanco Ln. available for quick move in. Located in highly regarded Northwest ISD. Open concept living dining and kitchen . Split master with with walk-in closet, dual vanity,garden tub and separate shower. Front entry garage with opener.Fenced backyard. Community pools and parks. 45 app fee per adult 18 and over. Pets on case by case.

Tenant and or rep. to verify all room sizes and claims.