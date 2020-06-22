All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2016 Eagle Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2016 Eagle Blvd.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:59 AM

2016 Eagle Blvd.

2016 Eagle Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2016 Eagle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
media room
2016 Eagle Blvd. Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home near Eaton HS - Beautiful home in sought after NWISD! One level home with plenty of room to live and play. Immaculate, barely used, never rented with on trend paint colors and finishes. Awesome eat-in-kitchen with granite, stainless steel and subway tiles. Wonderful living room with stone fireplace opens to kitchen and dining. The master is tucked away for privacy with a spa like bathroom and giant walk in closet. The media room could also be used for a home office. The 3rd living area is in between 2 bedrooms and would be perfect playroom. The 4th bedroom is separate from the others with a full bath. The backyard is a manageable size and has a covered patio. Lastly this home is walking distance to the community park.

(RLNE5604592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Eagle Blvd. have any available units?
2016 Eagle Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Eagle Blvd. have?
Some of 2016 Eagle Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Eagle Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Eagle Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Eagle Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 Eagle Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 2016 Eagle Blvd. offer parking?
No, 2016 Eagle Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 2016 Eagle Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Eagle Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Eagle Blvd. have a pool?
No, 2016 Eagle Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Eagle Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2016 Eagle Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Eagle Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 Eagle Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University