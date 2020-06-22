Amenities

2016 Eagle Blvd. Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home near Eaton HS - Beautiful home in sought after NWISD! One level home with plenty of room to live and play. Immaculate, barely used, never rented with on trend paint colors and finishes. Awesome eat-in-kitchen with granite, stainless steel and subway tiles. Wonderful living room with stone fireplace opens to kitchen and dining. The master is tucked away for privacy with a spa like bathroom and giant walk in closet. The media room could also be used for a home office. The 3rd living area is in between 2 bedrooms and would be perfect playroom. The 4th bedroom is separate from the others with a full bath. The backyard is a manageable size and has a covered patio. Lastly this home is walking distance to the community park.



