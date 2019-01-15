All apartments in Fort Worth
1937 Belshire Court

Location

1937 Belshire Court, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Hamlet

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This wonderful 1 year old 4 bed 2 bath walks into a large living room great for entertaining, with wood burning fireplace, beautiful kitchen with a ton of cabinets and a pantry! Large master bedroom with huge walk in closet, master is split from other 3 bedrooms, one of the spare bedrooms also has its own entry to main bath with it’s own vanity as well, covered patio and fenced in yard will be great for weekend gatherings. Conveniently located off I35 and minutes away from downtown FTW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

