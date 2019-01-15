1937 Belshire Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful 1 year old 4 bed 2 bath walks into a large living room great for entertaining, with wood burning fireplace, beautiful kitchen with a ton of cabinets and a pantry! Large master bedroom with huge walk in closet, master is split from other 3 bedrooms, one of the spare bedrooms also has its own entry to main bath with it’s own vanity as well, covered patio and fenced in yard will be great for weekend gatherings. Conveniently located off I35 and minutes away from downtown FTW.