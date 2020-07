Amenities

oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities

Is Fort Worth on your mind? Simply adorable 2bd, 1ba duplex with June availability! This is a perfect roommate situation or for the growing family. Prime location with top of the line features and amenities. Consumer to verify all data herein. Online app only. $55 PP over the age of 18. Apps proc M-F. Photo ID & 2 recent pay-stubs uploaded with app.