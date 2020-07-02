Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1910 Grainger Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1910 Grainger Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:35 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1910 Grainger Street
1910 Grainger Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1910 Grainger Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled second floor 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with office of a 4-plex unit with wood floors and new paint located close to freeways, parks, Fort Worth Zoo and medical centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1910 Grainger Street have any available units?
1910 Grainger Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1910 Grainger Street have?
Some of 1910 Grainger Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1910 Grainger Street currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Grainger Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Grainger Street pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Grainger Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1910 Grainger Street offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Grainger Street offers parking.
Does 1910 Grainger Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Grainger Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Grainger Street have a pool?
No, 1910 Grainger Street does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Grainger Street have accessible units?
No, 1910 Grainger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Grainger Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Grainger Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University