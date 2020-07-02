All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

1910 Grainger Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled second floor 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with office of a 4-plex unit with wood floors and new paint located close to freeways, parks, Fort Worth Zoo and medical centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Grainger Street have any available units?
1910 Grainger Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Grainger Street have?
Some of 1910 Grainger Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Grainger Street currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Grainger Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Grainger Street pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Grainger Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1910 Grainger Street offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Grainger Street offers parking.
Does 1910 Grainger Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Grainger Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Grainger Street have a pool?
No, 1910 Grainger Street does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Grainger Street have accessible units?
No, 1910 Grainger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Grainger Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Grainger Street does not have units with dishwashers.

