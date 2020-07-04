All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1900 Stonehill Dr

1900 Stonehill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Stonehill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1900 Stonehill Dr - Vaulted ceilings in living areas and master bedroom. 4 bedroom, 2 bath split plan. Master has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet. Kitchen has walk in pantry. Living area features wood burning fireplace. 2nd bathroom has dual sinks. Neutral paint colors throughout. Covered back patio. Up to 2 pets with $250 per pet non-refundable pet fee. No smoking in house or in garage. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer not included.

Tenant Responsibilities:
All Utilities
Renter's Insurance
Yard Care
Non-refundable Pet Fee

(RLNE4607247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Stonehill Dr have any available units?
1900 Stonehill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Stonehill Dr have?
Some of 1900 Stonehill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Stonehill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Stonehill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Stonehill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Stonehill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Stonehill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Stonehill Dr offers parking.
Does 1900 Stonehill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 Stonehill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Stonehill Dr have a pool?
No, 1900 Stonehill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Stonehill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1900 Stonehill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Stonehill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Stonehill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

