Amenities
1900 Stonehill Dr - Vaulted ceilings in living areas and master bedroom. 4 bedroom, 2 bath split plan. Master has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet. Kitchen has walk in pantry. Living area features wood burning fireplace. 2nd bathroom has dual sinks. Neutral paint colors throughout. Covered back patio. Up to 2 pets with $250 per pet non-refundable pet fee. No smoking in house or in garage. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer not included.
Tenant Responsibilities:
All Utilities
Renter's Insurance
Yard Care
Non-refundable Pet Fee
(RLNE4607247)