Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1900 Stonehill Dr - Vaulted ceilings in living areas and master bedroom. 4 bedroom, 2 bath split plan. Master has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet. Kitchen has walk in pantry. Living area features wood burning fireplace. 2nd bathroom has dual sinks. Neutral paint colors throughout. Covered back patio. Up to 2 pets with $250 per pet non-refundable pet fee. No smoking in house or in garage. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer not included.



Tenant Responsibilities:

All Utilities

Renter's Insurance

Yard Care

Non-refundable Pet Fee



(RLNE4607247)