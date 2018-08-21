All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 1 2020

1857 Junius Street

Location

1857 Junius Street, Fort Worth, TX 76103
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Ready for move-in on April 1 or sooner. A towering pecan and magnolia tree welcome you into this charming home offering new kitchen with Granite countertops and Carrera marble backsplash, updated bathrooms, light fixtures, AC, paint, tile flooring, and refinished floors. It's practically a brand new house. Hardwoods are original to the house as well as, two living areas, nice sized bedrooms, security alarm located on a large corner lot. 20x10 work shop in backyard has power, AC unit, and extra storage. Attic insulation as well to help keep house comfortable year round. Fenced yard with dog run and lots of trees. Two water heaters, washer dryer hookups. Conveniently located to I-30 and I-820. Pets case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1857 Junius Street have any available units?
1857 Junius Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1857 Junius Street have?
Some of 1857 Junius Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1857 Junius Street currently offering any rent specials?
1857 Junius Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1857 Junius Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1857 Junius Street is pet friendly.
Does 1857 Junius Street offer parking?
Yes, 1857 Junius Street offers parking.
Does 1857 Junius Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1857 Junius Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1857 Junius Street have a pool?
No, 1857 Junius Street does not have a pool.
Does 1857 Junius Street have accessible units?
No, 1857 Junius Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1857 Junius Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1857 Junius Street has units with dishwashers.

