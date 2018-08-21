1857 Junius Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Ready for move-in on April 1 or sooner. A towering pecan and magnolia tree welcome you into this charming home offering new kitchen with Granite countertops and Carrera marble backsplash, updated bathrooms, light fixtures, AC, paint, tile flooring, and refinished floors. It's practically a brand new house. Hardwoods are original to the house as well as, two living areas, nice sized bedrooms, security alarm located on a large corner lot. 20x10 work shop in backyard has power, AC unit, and extra storage. Attic insulation as well to help keep house comfortable year round. Fenced yard with dog run and lots of trees. Two water heaters, washer dryer hookups. Conveniently located to I-30 and I-820. Pets case-by-case.