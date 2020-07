Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fantastic Arlington heights home in the heart of the cultural district. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features spacious rooms, formal dinning room, 2 living rooms, large kitchen, master suite with french doors leading to the oversized back yard. Backyard features a two story deck perfect for entertaining. Beautiful hardwoods to be completed on or before first of June. Full sized washer, dryer and refrigerator lease with the property. (More photos coming soon)