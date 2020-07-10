1817 Alanbrooke Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140 Hamlet
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
UPDATED 3BR 2Bath with Laminate hardwood floors through out the entire house. Charming kitchen with a lot of light. Roomy master bedroom with his and hers closets in the master bathroom. Granite countertops with drop in sink in the kitchen. Large backyard with nice covered patio for outdoor entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
