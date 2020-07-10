1817 Alanbrooke Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

UPDATED 3BR 2Bath with Laminate hardwood floors through out the entire house. Charming kitchen with a lot of light. Roomy master bedroom with his and hers closets in the master bathroom. Granite countertops with drop in sink in the kitchen. Large backyard with nice covered patio for outdoor entertaining.