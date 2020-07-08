1816 Two Hawks Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave carpet

This wonderful home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout downstairs & all baths plus new carpet up, plus freash paint. Formal living and dining rooms at entry, leads to open kitchen with breakfast area. Kitchen is bright with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Large family room off kitchen, sliding door to backyard, & half bath down. All bedrooms & laundry are upstairs, with 3 beds & full bath at one side & the master on the other. Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower & tub, & expansive closet with tons of shelving. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.