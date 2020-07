Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home with upgrades throughout! Enter into a large and open living area compelte with fireplace and great natural light! The kitchen includes granite counter tops and a stainless steel appliance package with refrigerator, range, dishwasher and built in microwave! The island creates extra storage and cooking space as well! The master bedroom provides an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate stand up shower! Don't miss out on this home!