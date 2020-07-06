All apartments in Fort Worth
1801 Sutter Street - 1

1801 Sutter St · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Sutter St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Well suited to families and individuals. Harley is an easy walk to museums and venues. In an established neighborhood, morning walks and up-and-coming bistros capture the excitement of urban living. A unique, new space with all the amenities and a relaxing ambiance. (Short walk to museums, Will Rogers, and Restaurants. And just minutes from W. 7th, downtown, the Fort Worth Zoo, and TCU.)

Includes: Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Microwave, Gas Cooktop, Electric Oven, Dishwasher, Plantation Shutters, Small fenced yard space, irrigation system, His/Her Master Closets.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Sutter Street - 1 have any available units?
1801 Sutter Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Sutter Street - 1 have?
Some of 1801 Sutter Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Sutter Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Sutter Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Sutter Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Sutter Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Sutter Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Sutter Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1801 Sutter Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Sutter Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Sutter Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1801 Sutter Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Sutter Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1801 Sutter Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Sutter Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Sutter Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

