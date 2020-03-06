1756 Oakland-1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Make no decisions until you have seen this home! Easy access to I -30 & Hwy 820. This home is within walking distance to Oakland Elementary, Meadowbrook Middle School and Minutes from Nolan High School! Enjoy an evening stroll under tree covered sidewalks throughout the neighborhood where you can see the Ft Worth Skyline or relax by the lake at Oakland Lake Park, also within walking distance! The home itself offers 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, 2 Living, 2 Dining, LOTS of Closet Space, Full size Washer Dryer Connections, Beautifully Tiled Shower & Flooring in 1st Bath and Tiled Shower, Floor & Walls in 2nd Bath. New faux wood flooring has been installed throughout the home including the bedrooms! Access to the 2 car garage is located on the side of the home next to a HUGE fenced in backyard with your very own Pecan Tree!



*This is a pet friendly home with a $25 pet rent per month. Total household income required is 3 times the rent. No evictions or felonies for 10 years.*