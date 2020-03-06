All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1756 Oakland-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1756 Oakland-1
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:50 PM

1756 Oakland-1

1756 Oakland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1756 Oakland Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Make no decisions until you have seen this home! Easy access to I -30 & Hwy 820. This home is within walking distance to Oakland Elementary, Meadowbrook Middle School and Minutes from Nolan High School! Enjoy an evening stroll under tree covered sidewalks throughout the neighborhood where you can see the Ft Worth Skyline or relax by the lake at Oakland Lake Park, also within walking distance! The home itself offers 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, 2 Living, 2 Dining, LOTS of Closet Space, Full size Washer Dryer Connections, Beautifully Tiled Shower & Flooring in 1st Bath and Tiled Shower, Floor & Walls in 2nd Bath. New faux wood flooring has been installed throughout the home including the bedrooms! Access to the 2 car garage is located on the side of the home next to a HUGE fenced in backyard with your very own Pecan Tree!

*This is a pet friendly home with a $25 pet rent per month. Total household income required is 3 times the rent. No evictions or felonies for 10 years.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 Oakland-1 have any available units?
1756 Oakland-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1756 Oakland-1 have?
Some of 1756 Oakland-1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 Oakland-1 currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Oakland-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Oakland-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1756 Oakland-1 is pet friendly.
Does 1756 Oakland-1 offer parking?
Yes, 1756 Oakland-1 offers parking.
Does 1756 Oakland-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 Oakland-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Oakland-1 have a pool?
No, 1756 Oakland-1 does not have a pool.
Does 1756 Oakland-1 have accessible units?
No, 1756 Oakland-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Oakland-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1756 Oakland-1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University