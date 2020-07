174 Sycamore School Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WOW!GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH BRICK ON HALF ACRE PARADISE IN MIDDLE OF CITY! BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY WITH SHADE TREES AND CIRCULAR DRIVE! LOVELY CURB APPEAL!COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH BEAUTIFUL UPDATES! LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GAS STOVE! GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! UPDATED CABINETS PLENTY OF STORAGE! TWO LARGE MASTER SUITES WITH LARGE REMODELED BATHROOMS, DOUBLE VANITIES, GORGEOUS TILE WORK, AND HUGE WALK IN CLOSETS!LARGE LIVING HAS STACKED STONE HEARTH FIREPLACE! PLUS HUGE DEN! LIGHTED, BUILT IN SHELVES AND RECESSED LIGHTS! 3 CAR GARAGE! GORGEOUS,HUGE YARD! PLENTY OF PARKING! FORMAL DINING AND BREAKFAST AREA! NEW GARAGE DOORS AND OPENER TO BE INSTALLED BEFORE MOVE-IN. OUTSIDE PETS ONLY. BREED AND SIZE RESTRICTIONS.