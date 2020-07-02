1730 Hurley Ave.

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath With Central Heat And Air Home. Fairmount! Central Heat/Central Air. All New Stainless Steel Appliances! Completely Remodeled! New Carpet/Flooring! Located in Historic Fairmount this home is conveniently located with fast access to anywhere in Fort Worth. 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath. Fairmount! Central Heat/Central Air. All New Stainless Steel Appliances! Completely Remodeled! New Carpet/Flooring! Located in Historic Fairmount this home is conveniently located with fast access to anywhere in Fort Worth.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
