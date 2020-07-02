All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1730 Hurley Ave.

1730 Hurley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Hurley Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath With Central Heat And Air Home. Fairmount! Central Heat/Central Air. All New Stainless Steel Appliances! Completely Remodeled! New Carpet/Flooring! Located in Historic Fairmount this home is conveniently located with fast access to anywhere in Fort Worth.
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath. Fairmount! Central Heat/Central Air. All New Stainless Steel Appliances! Completely Remodeled! New Carpet/Flooring! Located in Historic Fairmount this home is conveniently located with fast access to anywhere in Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Hurley Ave. have any available units?
1730 Hurley Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 Hurley Ave. have?
Some of 1730 Hurley Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Hurley Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Hurley Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Hurley Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1730 Hurley Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1730 Hurley Ave. offer parking?
No, 1730 Hurley Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1730 Hurley Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 Hurley Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Hurley Ave. have a pool?
No, 1730 Hurley Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Hurley Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1730 Hurley Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Hurley Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 Hurley Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

