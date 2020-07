Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained singet family home with new carpet, fresh paint throughout, a new dishwasher, and includes refrigerator. Ready for new tenants to call it home. Located in a great neighborhood near the Texas Motor Speedway with a community elementary school and a park located nearby. Home is close to the restaurant capital of Texas, Roanoke, as well as convenient shopping.