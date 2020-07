Amenities

dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities

Great location! Easy access to Highway 35W and 287. Quiet neighborhood yet close proximity to shopping centers, restaurant, entertainment and hospital. One mile away from Costco, Target, HomeGoods, In-N-Out Burger, Main Event Entertainment, Medical City Alliance. Home has three good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Clean and well maintained. It will not last long.