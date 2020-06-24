1720 Birds Eye Road

Amenities

A charming 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and a view to the kitchen! Great kitchen with matching appliances which leads to the dining area and a breakfast nook! Master bedroom is located on the first level! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, tub and a walk-in closet! Large Loft upstairs! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.

Contact for details.