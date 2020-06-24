All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 27 2020 at 4:13 PM

1720 Birds Eye Road

1720 Birds Eye Road · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Birds Eye Road, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and a view to the kitchen! Great kitchen with matching appliances which leads to the dining area and a breakfast nook! Master bedroom is located on the first level! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, tub and a walk-in closet! Large Loft upstairs! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Birds Eye Road have any available units?
1720 Birds Eye Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1720 Birds Eye Road currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Birds Eye Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Birds Eye Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Birds Eye Road is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Birds Eye Road offer parking?
No, 1720 Birds Eye Road does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Birds Eye Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Birds Eye Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Birds Eye Road have a pool?
No, 1720 Birds Eye Road does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Birds Eye Road have accessible units?
No, 1720 Birds Eye Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Birds Eye Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Birds Eye Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Birds Eye Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 Birds Eye Road does not have units with air conditioning.

