1719 Alston Avenue
Last updated May 17 2020 at 9:57 AM

1719 Alston Avenue

1719 Alston Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Alston Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move in ready 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex, with new vinyl hardwood look flooring in common areas and carpeting in bedrooms only. Open concept. Washer dryer connections located in kitchen area. Freshly painted throughout! Rear door just off master bedroom. Two parking spaces. Fenced in back yard. Exterior storage shed. Proof of renter's insurance required. One small pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult and will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Alston Avenue have any available units?
1719 Alston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 Alston Avenue have?
Some of 1719 Alston Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Alston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Alston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Alston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 Alston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1719 Alston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Alston Avenue offers parking.
Does 1719 Alston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Alston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Alston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1719 Alston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Alston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1719 Alston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Alston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 Alston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

