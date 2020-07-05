1708 Quails Nest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic rental available for immediate move-in! This exquisite and spacious home has upgrades galore! Luxury oak laminate flooring in kitchen, dining, living & family room areas. Granite counter tops in kitchen along with designer's backsplash. Dishwasher was replaced in 2018. Plush carpeting in master bedroom and on the stairs. All bathrooms have been completely remodeled! Master bedroom downstairs and the 2nd story has a large open living area along with 4 nice size bedrooms. Front and back porch have porcelain tiles. Easy access to I-35W, loop 820 & SH 287. Come see this GEM before it's gone!