All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1708 Quails Nest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1708 Quails Nest Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:00 AM

1708 Quails Nest Drive

1708 Quails Nest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1708 Quails Nest Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic rental available for immediate move-in! This exquisite and spacious home has upgrades galore! Luxury oak laminate flooring in kitchen, dining, living & family room areas. Granite counter tops in kitchen along with designer's backsplash. Dishwasher was replaced in 2018. Plush carpeting in master bedroom and on the stairs. All bathrooms have been completely remodeled! Master bedroom downstairs and the 2nd story has a large open living area along with 4 nice size bedrooms. Front and back porch have porcelain tiles. Easy access to I-35W, loop 820 & SH 287. Come see this GEM before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Quails Nest Drive have any available units?
1708 Quails Nest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Quails Nest Drive have?
Some of 1708 Quails Nest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Quails Nest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Quails Nest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Quails Nest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Quails Nest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1708 Quails Nest Drive offer parking?
No, 1708 Quails Nest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Quails Nest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Quails Nest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Quails Nest Drive have a pool?
No, 1708 Quails Nest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Quails Nest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1708 Quails Nest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Quails Nest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Quails Nest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University