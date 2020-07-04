1705 Trego Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Hurry before it's gone! This home welcomes you with brushed nickel custom lighting and matching faucets, ceramic tiled kitchen & baths with accents! It's 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and wonderful floor plan will make your family feel right at home! The covered patio and spacious backyard will make you want to stay outside in the coming hot summer months and keep in mind that you can always cool down at the community pools; you have two to choose from! The community also includes a park and a playground for the little ones. Snatch up this perfect family home in this coveted neighborhood before it's too late!