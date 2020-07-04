All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

1705 Trego Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Hurry before it's gone! This home welcomes you with brushed nickel custom lighting and matching faucets, ceramic tiled kitchen & baths with accents! It's 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and wonderful floor plan will make your family feel right at home! The covered patio and spacious backyard will make you want to stay outside in the coming hot summer months and keep in mind that you can always cool down at the community pools; you have two to choose from! The community also includes a park and a playground for the little ones. Snatch up this perfect family home in this coveted neighborhood before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Trego Drive have any available units?
1705 Trego Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Trego Drive have?
Some of 1705 Trego Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Trego Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Trego Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Trego Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1705 Trego Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1705 Trego Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Trego Drive offers parking.
Does 1705 Trego Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Trego Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Trego Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1705 Trego Drive has a pool.
Does 1705 Trego Drive have accessible units?
No, 1705 Trego Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Trego Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Trego Drive has units with dishwashers.

