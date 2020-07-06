1705 Carverly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

**HOLIDAY SPECIAL** $300 off first month rent if move in by Jan. 11th!



Be the first person to live in this brand new house! 12 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, 15 minutes from Fairmount Historic District, and minutes away from Lake Arlington for those who enjoys being outdoors.



Small dogs welcomed for a small pet fee.



Refrigerator to be included upon move in. Fenced in backyard with a large patio.



No Cats Allowed



