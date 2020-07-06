All apartments in Fort Worth
1705 Carverly Drive
Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:07 AM

1705 Carverly Drive

1705 Carverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Carverly Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Historic Rosedale Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
**HOLIDAY SPECIAL** $300 off first month rent if move in by Jan. 11th!

Be the first person to live in this brand new house! 12 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, 15 minutes from Fairmount Historic District, and minutes away from Lake Arlington for those who enjoys being outdoors.

Small dogs welcomed for a small pet fee.

Refrigerator to be included upon move in. Fenced in backyard with a large patio.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1705-carverly-dr-fort-worth-tx-76112-usa/4494b6d8-5f1f-41a2-ba08-f464f228ae34

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5343344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Carverly Drive have any available units?
1705 Carverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Carverly Drive have?
Some of 1705 Carverly Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Carverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Carverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Carverly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Carverly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Carverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Carverly Drive offers parking.
Does 1705 Carverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Carverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Carverly Drive have a pool?
No, 1705 Carverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Carverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 1705 Carverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Carverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Carverly Drive has units with dishwashers.

