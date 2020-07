Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME IN SOUTH FORT WORTH - IMMACULATE 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME BUILT IN 2014! OPEN FLOOR PLAN. THE KITCHEN IS A CHEF'S DELIGHT WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.KITCHEN OPENS TO BREAKFAST. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CEILING FANS, AND RICH LAMINATE FLOORS.No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. App fee is $45 pp. Deposit holds home for 2 weeks. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent. Need good rental and no bad rental in the last 5 years..



(RLNE4560907)